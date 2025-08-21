Health department on high alert as dengue cases surge in Patna

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) Dengue fever is spreading rapidly in Bihar’s capital, Patna. In the last 48 hours, 28 fresh infections have been reported, taking the total to 86 cases in the first 20 days of August.

Since January, Patna has already recorded over 150 cases, posing a growing challenge for the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation.

According to the Civil Surgeon’s Office, dengue is spreading most in waterlogged areas. Localities such as Kankarbagh, Postal Park, Yogipur, Jakkanpur, Jaganpura, Patna City, Boring Road, Boring Canal Road, Pataliputra Colony, Digha, Gola Road, Rupaspur, Phulwarisharif and Danapur have been identified as hotspots.

These areas also reported high numbers during last year’s outbreak.

The number of patients with dengue and dengue-like symptoms is rising sharply in both government and private hospitals.

Confirmed patients are being treated at Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna, among others.

Currently, four patients are admitted at IGIMS, while several others are being screened in OPDs of private hospitals, including Paras, Medanta, Ruban and Mediversal, Samay and others.

The Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified fogging and anti-larval spraying. To monitor the campaign, random verification calls are being made to residents.

Citizens have been urged to lodge complaints at the helpline number 155304 if spraying has not been done in their area.

The PMC has appealed to residents to ensure no water stagnation in pots, coolers, AC trays or other containers, and to cooperate with workers during spraying drives.

Senior doctors have cautioned that the situation could worsen due to ongoing monsoon rains and waterlogging.

“Ideal conditions exist for mosquito breeding, which may lead to a further spike in cases,” warned Dr. Rajan Kumar of Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Dr. Ajay Kumar Sinha of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital said prevention is the key here to deal with vector-borne diseases. The residents are advised to follow the guidelines of the health department.

