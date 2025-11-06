‘Democracy wins’: CEC’s message goes beyond Bihar’s record turnout

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) In a landmark moment for Indian democracy, Bihar witnessed a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the Assembly elections, marking the highest participation since 1951.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar hailed the development, saying, “Bihar has shown the way to the nation. SIR with zero appeals and the highest voter turnout since 1951. Purest electoral rolls and enthusiastic participation of electors. Transparent and dedicated election machinery. Democracy wins.”

Observers believe that the CEC’s “Democracy wins” remark was a subtle message directed at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has repeatedly accused the Election Commission of undermining democracy and alleged instances of “vote chori” (vote theft).

The CEC’s remarks at the same time hold special significance as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process — aimed at cleansing electoral rolls — is being implemented across 12 states and union territories, with others to follow. His message also addressed criticism from opposition parties that have questioned the SIR’s intent.

Kumar congratulated Bihar’s voters for reaffirming their faith in the Election Commission of India (ECI) through their enthusiastic participation and praised the election machinery for its transparency and dedication.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded peacefully on Thursday with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest in the electoral history of the state.

Muzaffarpur district led the tally with 70.96 per cent, followed closely by Samastipur (70.63 per cent) and Begusarai (68.26 per cent).

Begusarai’s Bachhwara seat reported the highest turnout of 69.67 per cent till 5 p.m. Patna district, however, recorded a relatively lower turnout of 48.69 per cent.

A total of 1,314 candidates — including 122 women —contested in this phase. The ECI ensured extensive arrangements, including webcasting from all booths, 926 women-managed stations, and 107 booths run by persons with disabilities.

Over 15 battalions of police and paramilitary forces were deployed to ensure peaceful polling, particularly in sensitive and Naxal-affected areas.

With Bihar setting new benchmarks in electoral participation and transparency, the first phase has reaffirmed the vitality of India’s democratic spirit — and indeed, as the CEC said, “Democracy wins.”

--IANS

brt/dan