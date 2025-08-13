Demand for 'Khadi Tiranga' soars in Varanasi ahead of Independence day

Varanasi, Aug 13 (IANS) With Independence Day around the corner, preparations are in full swing across the country. The BJP's nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has added to the patriotic fervour, and its impact is clearly visible in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, where the demand for Khadi-made flags has surged sharply.

Shopkeepers say the sales this year have outpaced those of previous years, as residents buy flags to hoist at their homes, offices, and shops.

Many are also purchasing them to carry during the Tiranga Yatra and participate in various Independence Day programmes.

The streets and markets of Varanasi are awash in saffron, white, and green, amplifying the festive mood.

Speaking to IANS, Virendra Kumar Mishra, Manager of the Regional Gandhi Ashram, said, “Our business is going really well. The youth are showing great interest in Khadi flags. We have a good supply to meet the demand."

Pankaj Singh, a buyer said, "I came here especially to buy a Khadi flag. I love the feel of it, and I want to urge more young people to choose Khadi flags this Independence Day."

Independence Day marks India's liberation from British colonial rule after nearly two centuries of oppression.

The struggle for freedom culminated on August 15, 1947, a day dedicated to remembering the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters and ordinary citizens who united to reclaim the nation's sovereignty.

The British presence in India began in 1619 when the East India Company set up its first trading post in Surat, Gujarat.

Following their victory at the Battle of Plassey in 1757, the Company seized control of large parts of the country, ruling for almost a century before governance shifted to the British Crown.

On August 15, 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, unfurled the Tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi and delivered his iconic 'Tryst with Destiny' speech.

Since then, it has become a tradition for the sitting Prime Minister to hoist the national flag at the Red Fort every Independence Day, addressing the nation in honour of the occasion.

