Delivery authentication code-based gas deliveries reach over 94.5 pc to prevent diversion: Govt

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Delivery authentication code (DAC)-based LPG gas deliveries have increased to more than 94.5 per cent to prevent diversion, the government said on Saturday, adding that online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to about 99 per cent across the industry yesterday.

Since April 1, 2026, more than 18.63 Lakh 5-kg FTL cylinders have been sold. ON Friday, about 80,000 5-kg small cylinders were sold across the country.

Since April 3, 2026, PSU OMCs have organised more than 8,770 awareness camps for 5-kg FTL cylinders, wherein more than 1,38,000 5-kg FTL cylinders were also sold, informed Petroleum Ministry.

On Friday, 5,717 5-kg FTLs were sold through more than 230 camps.

Moreover, during the month of April (till April 24), a total of 1,55,524 MT (equivalent to more than 81.85 lakh of 19-kg LPG cylinders) of commercial LPG has been sold.

Notably, since March 2026, more than 5.36 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 2.61 lakh connections taking the total to 7.97 lakh connections.

Further, about 6.05 Lakh customers have been registered for new connections, informed the ministry. Till April 24, more than 42,280 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in website.

Consumers have been prioritised with 100 per cent supplies to domestic PNG and CNG-Transport.

“The overall gas allocation to fertiliser plants has been enhanced to approximately 95 per cent of their six-month average consumption. Additionally, gas supply to other industrial and commercial sectors, including supplies through CGD networks, is enhanced up to 80 per cent.

City gas distribution (CGD) entities have been advised to prioritize PNG connections for commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants and canteens across all their GAs, to address concerns regarding the availability of commercial LPG.

CGD companies including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL are offering incentives for domestic and commercial PNG connections. States/UTs and Central Ministries have been requested to expedite approvals required for expansion of CGD networks.

--IANS

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