August 09, 2025 11:56 PM हिंदी

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 8

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 8

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that it had achieved its highest-ever single-day ridership on August 8, 2025, with 81,87,674 passenger journeys recorded across all operational corridors.

The milestone came just a day before the Rakshabandhan festival, when travel demand typically surges across the National Capital Region.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC said it had operated 92 additional train trips on August 8 to cater to the increased passenger flow. For August 9, the day of Rakshabandhan, the corporation scheduled 455 extra trips to provide convenience to commuters.

“DMRC achieves highest-ever passenger journeys on August 8, 2025, with 81,87,674 journeys across all lines. To meet Rakshabandhan travel demand, DMRC ran 92 additional trips on 8th Aug and operating 455 extra trips on 9th Aug for passenger convenience,” DMRC posted on X.

However, while the DMRC celebrated its achievement, many Delhiites on Saturday shared mixed experiences of their metro rides. Social media was flooded with images and videos of crowded platforms and jam-packed coaches, particularly on busy corridors like the Yellow, Blue, and Violet lines.

Several passengers described the experience as “extremely packed” and “uncomfortable,” with some reporting delays in boarding due to heavy footfall. Others noted that while additional trains helped, the sheer volume of travellers ahead of the festival made commuting difficult.

Transport experts say such record-breaking ridership days are a reminder of both the Metro’s popularity and the need for continued expansion and crowd-management measures during peak festival seasons. T

he DMRC currently operates nearly 400 km of network across more than a dozen lines, serving Delhi and neighbouring cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Bahadurgarh.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

Gaurav Gill’s dream start ends in misfortune; Bopaiah K.M-P.V. Srinivas Murthy top Indian pair in the Sumatera Utara Rally of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) in Indonesia on Saturday. Photo credit: APRC

APRC 2025: Gaurav Gill’s dream start ends in misfortune; Bopaiah-Murthy top Indian pair in Indonesia

Tejashwi Yadav responds to EC on dual EPIC number; slams Bihar govt

Tejashwi Yadav responds to EC on dual EPIC number; slams Bihar govt

SC forms high-power committee to manage affairs of Shri Bankey Bihari Ji temple

SC forms high-power committee to manage affairs of Shri Bankey Bihari Ji temple

SpaceX brings four astronauts safely back on Earth: NASA

SpaceX brings four astronauts safely back on Earth: NASA

Saira Banu sheds light on brotherly love of Dilip Kumar for Lata Mangeshkar

Saira Banu on brotherly love of Dilip Kumar for Lata Mangeshkar: Their relationship wasn’t bound by fame

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 8

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 8

Two matches abandoned as rain plays spoilsport, leading to wash out of Match 14 and 15 in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: Two matches abandoned as rain plays spoilsport

A strong start with bat at the top will be key to England’s Ashes hopes, says former Australia captain Ricky Ponting ahead of upcoming series in Australia. File Photo: ICC

Strong start with bat at top will be key to England’s Ashes hopes, says Ponting

Bihar: PMFME shapes up destiny of Motihari’s Abhimanyu and fellow villagers

Bihar: PMFME shapes up destiny of Motihari’s Abhimanyu and fellow villagers

China's mega dam threatens to devastate Bangladesh's water security, economy: Report (File image)

China's mega dam threatens to devastate Bangladesh's water security, economy: Report