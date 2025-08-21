August 21, 2025 12:30 PM हिंदी

Delhi CM attack: Security enhanced at Rekha Gupta's residence, CRPF deployed

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) In the wake of a shocking attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai event, security at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Civil Lines on Thursday has been significantly increased. A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was deployed to bolster security arrangements.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the political circle, prompting a flurry of visits by political leaders. Delhi MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj met with the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, to inquire about her condition and the incident.

The accused, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, who allegedly assaulted CM Gupta during the public grievance event, was produced in court on Thursday and has been remanded to five days of police custody.

Delhi Police had registered a case against the 41-year-old under the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), charging him under Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 132 (obstruction of a public servant), and Section 221 (impeding public duties).

“The accused has been taken into police custody, and an FIR under relevant BNS sections has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station. Further investigation is underway from all possible angles,” said the Delhi Police in an official statement.

Central intelligence agencies and the Delhi Police Special Cell are jointly questioning the accused to determine his motive. Preliminary findings reveal that Rajesh arrived in Delhi from Rajkot on Tuesday morning -- his first visit to the national capital. He stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines and later proceeded to the CM’s residence.

Police also disclosed that Rajesh has a criminal history, with five cases registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. He was acquitted in four cases, while one remains pending, with a hearing scheduled for September 9.

They added that the Gujarat Police have been contacted in connection with the case, while an official confirmation regarding further details of the accused is awaited.

