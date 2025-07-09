Delhi Airport advises passengers to consider alternative transport like Metro amid downpour

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAl) on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory owing to heavy downpour in the Delhi-NCR region, advising them to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays.

A sudden spell of heavy rain battered Delhi-NCR, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and a red alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions,” Delhi Airport said in a post on X

“However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free,” it added.

The Airport advised air travellers “to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays”.

“For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines,” it added.

The IMD, in its latest advisory, warned that the weather system moving eastward is expected to bring moderate rainfall across most parts of the region, with isolated pockets likely to witness heavy downpours over the next two hours.

Light to moderate rains were already underway in several eastern parts of Delhi by evening, with conditions were rapidly intensifying.

Authorities flagged a high risk of localised flooding on roads, particularly in low-lying areas across Delhi-NCR. Several underpasses in vulnerable zones may face temporary closures due to rising water levels, while traffic movement across key stretches is expected to slow down significantly.

The IMD cautioned that heavy rain could lead to occasional visibility reductions, especially for motorists navigating slippery and waterlogged roads, raising the risk of accidents and extended traffic snarls. Daily life and outdoor business operations are also likely to be impacted.

In addition to urban disruptions, the downpour could potentially damage plantations, horticultural assets, and standing crops.

--IANS

na/dan