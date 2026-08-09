Defence Minister salutes blood donors, says Op Sindoor shows India's will to defend itself

Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the Indian soldiers eliminated terrorists and their patrons in Pakistan and the ‘Operation Sindoor’ sent a global message that the nation was prepared to go to any extent to secure the safety of its citizens.

The Union Minister also saluted the blood donors during the ‘Sindoor Maha Raktdan Yatra’ and called it “one of the greatest services to the nation”, stating that the initiative will serve as powerful reassurance to the Armed Forces that the nation was standing behind them.

Rajnath Singh made these remarks at the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt, where a special blood donation camp was organised.

He stated that the name of the blood donation drive, 'Sindoor Maha Raktdaan Yatra', is truly remarkable as it serves as a powerful symbol.

“The occasion that brings us all together is the ‘Maha Raktdaan Yatra’ (Grand Blood Donation Campaign). It is special because it is an event rooted in humanity, compassion, and patriotism. We have always regarded blood donation as a ‘gift of life’ or a supreme act of charity,” Rajnath said.

The Union Minister said that blood donation has always been regarded as a “lifesaving gift”, but when a person donates blood for soldiers, it also becomes a resolve and symbol of national defence.

“Blood cannot be manufactured in a factory or created in a laboratory; it is produced only within a healthy human body, and only a human being can donate it to another. These very qualities make blood donation the greatest of all forms of charity,” he added.

He also called upon the nation’s youth to transform blood donation from a mere “event into a culture” and to contribute to building a healthy, safe, and sensitive India by 2047.

“I urge all citizens, especially the youth, to transform blood donation from a mere event into a way of life -- a culture. When India celebrates the centenary of its independence in 2047, our dream should not be limited to becoming a developed economy; we must also aspire to build a compassionate society where everyone is healthy and secure,” he said.

--IANS

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