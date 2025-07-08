July 08, 2025 4:04 PM हिंदी

Deepak Tijori lavishes praise on Iulia Vantur for her work ethics

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Deepak Tijori, who has worked with actress-singer Iulia Vantur in the short film, ‘Echoes of Us’. has shared his experience of working with her.

In the film, Iulia will be seen sharing the screen with Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz.

Talking about her experience of working with Iulia, Deepak Tijori said, “I just had to take a moment to share my thoughts on Iulia's incredible debut in our short film, 'Echoes of Us.’ From the very first scene, it was clear that she is one of the finest debut actors I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Her talent is undeniable, and her deep understanding of her craft shines through in every performance”.

He heaped praise on her for her professional attitude and dedication to her work, saying. “She brings a level of dependability and commitment that is rare to find, and I have no doubt that these qualities will take her far in her career”.

“The impact she has made on our project is immeasurable. Honestly, I can’t imagine anyone else embodying her character as perfectly as she does. I’m excited to see what the future holds for Iulia, and I feel honored to have witnessed her journey in ‘Echoes of Us.’ Here’s to more amazing performances ahead”, he added.

The film has received appreciation at several film festivals, including the 14th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival - 2025, Global Indie Filmmaker Awards - 2025, Independent Shorts Awards - 2025, and Love & Hope International Film Festival 2025.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer, offering glimpses into this short story that brings together emotional depth and cultural connection. The film is produced by Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd.

As ‘Echoes of Us’ blends emotions and promises to deliver a cross-cultural experience, Iulia Vantur is sure to grab attention with her screen presence, affirming herself as a promising actress.

--IANS

aa/

