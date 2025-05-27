Deepak Paramesh recalls how Emraan Hashmi helped him overcome language barrier on ‘Ground Zero’ sets

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Deepak Paramesh opened up about his experience working alongside Emraan Hashmi in the film "Ground Zero."

Despite facing challenges due to a language barrier, Deepak shared how Emraan’s supportive nature and encouragement helped him feel at ease, making the shoot smoother and more memorable. Sharing his experience working with Emraan, Paramesh shared, “Emraan Hashmi is incredibly grounded and generous as a co-actor. He’s someone who knows his craft inside out but still remained open and collaborative on set. He knew I had a language problem and made sure I was comfortable during our shots together. We had some interesting conversations too. I grew up watching his films, and it was a dream working with him. Such a nice person. I always believe that film-making is a collaborative effort. And when you have a great cast-crew, that only levels up your performance in the film.”

Deepak also shared how director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar helped him grow as an artist throughout the filming process. He stated, “Tejas sir is a brilliant director. He doesn’t impose; he guides. He gave me the space to discover my character, Binu, myself, but always knew when to step in and push me further. That balance helped me grow as an actor during this project. He was extremely encouraging and boosted my confidence every time. We share a great bond now! He wanted to make a realistic film and that’s what he did with Ground Zero.”

Having established himself in the South Indian film industry, Deepak was initially hesitant to take on a Hindi film role due to concerns about the language barrier. Talking about the same, the actor mentioned, “To be very honest, I wasn’t ready for Hindi films earlier mainly because of the language barrier. But Ground Zero gave me the confidence. My experience in Tamil cinema shaped me with the discipline and versatility needed, and that helped me take this step. Now I’m all set for new challenges. I’m drawn to roles that challenge me emotionally and feel authentic. It’s exciting to see Hindi cinema go global, creating space for more authentic characters and I will be proud to be part of that journey.”

Deepak Paramesh made his debut in Hindi films with “Ground Zero” which starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The film revolved around the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba, was killed in 2003.

The film was released in theatres on 25 April 2025.

