Decision to provide Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar has been impactful: Ramdas Athawale on high first-phase voting percentage

Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) Commenting on the high voting percentage in the first phase of Bihar's Assembly elections, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that the decision to provide Rs 10,000 to women has been a very positive and impactful initiative.

Speaking to IANS, Ramdas Athawale said, “I believe the decision to provide Rs 10,000 to women has been a very positive and impactful step. Our sisters and women have shown their appreciation by turning out in large numbers to vote. In Maharashtra, too, our party received strong support from the people. We are confident that this time we will win more seats than in 2020.”

“As the Assembly election is underway in Bihar, it is a contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. I believe Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought remarkable development to Bihar, benefiting people from all communities — SCs, STs, OBCs, and the general category.

"It is because of Nitish Kumar’s inclusive governance that he has served as Chief Minister for nearly 20 years, during which Bihar has witnessed tremendous progress. In this election, the NDA will secure a decisive majority, and Nitish Kumar will once again become the Chief Minister,” he told IANS.

He further expressed confidence that the people of Bihar would ensure a resounding victory for the NDA.

“We have extended our full support to the NDA. Prime Minister Modi has done excellent work for the country and for Bihar in particular. We are confident that the people of Bihar will bless the NDA with a huge majority. Our workers are still actively campaigning for the party,” Athawale added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded peacefully on Thursday, recording a historic voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest in the state’s electoral history, Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.

A total of 121 Assembly constituencies across 18 districts went to polls, with 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 men, 1,76,77,219 women, and 758 third-gender voters.

A total of 45,341 polling stations were set up across the state, including 36,733 in rural areas and 8,608 in urban areas.

--IANS

jk/rad