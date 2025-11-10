Deceased or illegal votes removal essential for healthy democracy: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that protecting genuine voters and removing fake, illegal, or deceased votes is essential for a healthy democracy.

His remarks came after Mamata Banerjee launched a strong attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing them of using the ongoing SIR of voter lists as a tool for “silent, invisible rigging” ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. On November 4, she led a massive rally from Dharmatala to Jorasanko in central Kolkata, warning that the “fall of the Narendra Modi government will be inevitable” if even a single eligible voter is deleted from the rolls.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, “The Bengal government, which fosters a merciless jihadi mentality in the state, is creating obstacles to the proper implementation of measures aimed at preventing illegal, fake, and deceased votes from being counted. Protecting genuine votes and detecting, removing, and deleting fake or illegal votes is essential for a healthy democracy.”

He further urged the state government to cooperate with the Election Commission instead of obstructing the process.

“The Bengal government should assist in conducting the SIR and refrain from stopping it,” Chugh said.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress government of shielding infiltrators, Chugh added, “Infiltrators are snatching away jobs from our youth, government posts, families’ rations, and even our peace and security. How can infiltrators be allowed to choose governments or leaders in this country or anywhere else? This is unconstitutional and dangerous for democracy.”

Chugh also responded to a recent video message by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, released on November 5, in which he urged young voters in Bihar to turn out in large numbers for the upcoming polls. Gandhi had said, “My young friends from Bihar, my Gen-Z brothers and sisters, tomorrow is not just a day for voting but a day to decide the direction of Bihar’s future.”

Taking a dig at him, Chugh said, “The Gen-Z generation has rejected the Congress that once insulted Indian values. With honesty and hard work, Gen-Z is busy fulfilling the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047.’ Rahul Ji, your Italy-style politics will not work here.”

--IANS

jk/dan