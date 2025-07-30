July 30, 2025 5:02 PM हिंदी

Decathlon aims to boost sourcing from India to $3 billion, create 3 lakh jobs by 2030

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Global sports retailer Decathlon has announced that it will boost its local sourcing in India to $3 billion by 2030 as part of the 'Make in India' policy.

The company aims to create over 3 lakh direct and indirect jobs across its production ecosystem by 2030.

On its 25th anniversary of starting production in India, Decathlon's decision signifies a growing focus on Indian manufacturing, a release from the company said. India currently supplies 8 per cent of Decathlon's global products.

The company aims to increase it to 15 per cent with emphasis on high-potential categories like footwear, fitness equipment, and advanced sports textiles.

Decathlon sources more than 70 per cent of its 132 Indian stores' items domestically and hopes to increase that to 90 per cent by 2030. This manufacturing network includes 113 facilities, 83 suppliers, and seven production offices, and a design centre.

"Our quality and speed in local manufacture have helped us increase retail and offer a more comprehensive Made in India range. We prioritise excellence as we expand into omni-channel shopping and make sports more accessible to Indians," according to Decathlon India CEO, Sankar Chatterjee.

India's industrial power is changing Decathlon's worldwide supply chain, especially in culturally famous categories like Yoga and Cricket, which are now wholly conceptualised and manufactured in India for diverse regions.

“India has become a cornerstone of our worldwide production," said global production chief Frederic Merlevede. Decathlon wants to integrate production and retail in over 90 Indian cities by 2030, the statement said.

The Union Cabinet has recently approved ‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025’ to boost domestic manufacturing of sports goods. India now exports 60 per cent of its sporting goods. While the global sports industry contributes approximately $600 billion annually, India’s current share remains modest, and even moderate progress on this front could unlock substantial economic and social value.

--IANS

aaron/na

