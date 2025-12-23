Deanne Panday says 'always be you' as son Ahaan Panday turns a year older

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) As the latest Bollywood sensation, Ahaan Panday turned a year older on Tuesday, his mother Deanne Panday shared a lovely birthday post for him on social media, which also included crucial advice for the 'Saiyaara' actor - "Always be you".

Deanne took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded some adorable and rare photos of Ahaan from his childhood days.

One of the pics from the post also featured the birthday star with cousin Ananya Panday.

Reminding her son that he is 'one of a kind', Deanne wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to our love & life...You make us so happy,so proud. From the child that you were to the man that you are today,there is no one like you, you are just different. You are love, you wear your heart on your sleeve. Stay real no matter what the world throws at you son.

Be you,as you are so beautiful inside out. Love you so much...Happy Birthday to our sunshine , everyone’s Sunshine (sic)."

Ahaan's aunt, Bhavana Pandey, and actor Bobby Deol reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Additionally, Ahaan's 'Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda also showered love and admiration on him in a special birthday message on social media.

Treating the Instagram users with a string of unseen photos and videos of Ahaan, Aneet painted a beautiful word picture of a blessed future for the birthday boy.

She wrote, "I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless (sic)."

