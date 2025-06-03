June 03, 2025 4:36 PM हिंदी

Danny DeVito confesses he 'lusted after' Michelle Pfeiffer on ‘Batman Returns’

Danny DeVito confesses he 'lusted after' Michelle Pfeiffer on ‘Batman Returns’

Los Angeles, June 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Danny DeVito recently got candid about former co-star Michelle Pfeiffer. He confessed that he “lusted” after Pfeiffer while the two were filming 1992’s Tim Burton-directed ‘Batman Returns’.

DeVito played the antagonist Penguin opposite Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and Michael Keaton’s Batman, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He sat down for a conversation with Colin Farrell for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. He said, “She was a goddess. If I knew she was going to be in a scene that day”.

As per ‘People’, Farrell, 49, quipped, “Did you brush your teeth that morning?”

“I got all flushed”, the senior actor responded. ‘It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star then said, “Put extra makeup on, ‘Give me another pound of makeup’. It was very difficult”.

Pfeiffer, now 67, was “just so wonderful. And I lusted after her”, DeVito added. He then agreed with Farrell that it was his character, Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin, who was doing the lusting. “I kind of feel like she liked it. She liked Oswald”, DeVito said.

In Batman Returns, Selina Kyle, the Catwoman, rejects Oswald’s advances. In 2021, however, DeVito wrote a short story in which the two characters were romantically involved. It was featured in DC Comics' Gotham City Villains, an anthology comic celebrating Batman's rogues gallery.

“I got into the fact that I've always been a big fan of Michelle Pfeiffer's, and the Penguin obviously lusts after Catwoman”, the Oscar nominee told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “So I figured I'd put those two together”.

Farrell, who played the same role in HBO’s drama ‘The Penguin’, which aired last fall, asked DeVito if he'd play the DC Comics villain again. “Absolutely”, answered DeVito. “You can go off the rails with something. The operatic element of Tim Burton’s Batman Returns was my favorite thing about it, the music and sets and the whole thing. The Shakespeare of it, ‘All the world’s a stage’. Oswald’s realm and his penguins and his minions and his passion. I loved that”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Pak so deeply wounded it may think 100 times before raising its voice again: BJP's Tuhin Sinha on Pak's dossier report

Pakistan will now think 100 times before raising its voice against India: BJP on dossier report

India and UK bolster Comprehensive Strategic Partnership after landmark trade deal

India and UK bolster Comprehensive Strategic Partnership after landmark trade deal

Samuel L. Jackson celebrates wife’s achievement with Angela Bassett, Spike Lee

Samuel L. Jackson celebrates wife’s achievement with Angela Bassett, Spike Lee

Stock market ends lower in 3rd consecutive trading session as weak global cues continue

Stock market ends lower on 3rd consecutive trading day as weak global cues continue

For Aditya Roy Kapur, everyday is a discovery while working with Anurag Basu

For Aditya Roy Kapur, everyday is a discovery while working with Anurag Basu

Subhash Ghai reveals why Jackie Shroff has remained a public and industry favourite for 42 years

Subhash Ghai reveals why Jackie Shroff has remained a public and industry favourite for 42 years

Chiranjeevi Tells Sekhar Kammula: You have created a unique style of filmmaking that is distinctly yours!

Chiranjeevi tells Sekhar Kammula: You have created a unique style of filmmaking that is distinctly yours!

India’s economy to grow by 6.3 pc in 2025, 6.4 pc in 2026 as global growth slows: OECD (File Photo)

India’s economy to grow by 6.3 pc in 2025, 6.4 pc in 2026 as global growth slows: OECD

Emily Ratajkowski what she discovered about herself during a break from intimacy

Emily Ratajkowski what she discovered about herself during a break from intimacy

Sitharaman tells DRI to break big smuggling syndicates, curb narcotics trade (Photo: Nirmala Sitharaman Office/X)

Sitharaman tells DRI to break big smuggling syndicates, curb narcotics trade