April 18, 2026 1:55 PM हिंदी

Dalip Tahil pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, shares video clip from 'Thanedaar'

Dalip Tahil pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, shares video clip from Thanedaar

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Dalip Tahil has taken to his social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Dalip, shared a video clip from his film Thanedaar, where the actor revisited the iconic song “Jeena Hai Toh Hans Ke Jiyo”, featuring him. The female version of the song has been sung by Asha Bhosle.

In the opening of the video shared by Dalip, he is seen addressing viewers, saying that people often ask him why he makes reels, further stating that he had answered this a long time ago.

The video then transitions into the hit song clip from the movie Thanedaar, with visuals featuring the actor.

Along with the clip, he expressed gratitude to the legendary singer and wrote, “Jeena Hai Toh Hans Ke Jiyo. From the movie "Thanedaar". Thank you, Asha Tai for your immeasurable contribution to the world of music.”

Talking about Dalip Tahil, the actor has been a popular face in Bollywood for over four decades.

He made his mark in the 1980s and went on to feature in a wide range of films across genres.

The actor has been a part of many superhit movies such as ‘Baazigar’, ‘Raja’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ and many others.

Talking about the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, she passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the hospital on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection, as updated by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle through a post on her social media account.

--IANS

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