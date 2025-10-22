October 22, 2025 11:07 PM हिंदी

Dakota Johnson reveals what it’s like to grow up with famous parents

Dakota Johnson reveals what it’s like to grow up with famous parents

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson is getting candid about her struggles of growing up in the shadows of famous parents.

The actress, 36, recently opened up about what life really is like with parents, who work in showbiz, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Johnson is the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith and actor and singer-songwriter Don Johnson.

She told ‘Vogue’, “When I was little, there were times when it was really quite scary, and people would aggressively and physically try to get to my mom when we were just going to the supermarket or something”.

She’s also the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas, who Griffith was married to between 1996 and 2015.

The actress went on, “If you accept that as normal as a little kid, it can lead to a lot of complexes. And then, of course, the fact that you're in the public eye and the world knows about your private life in a way that's very invasive, rude, and painful. So, yes, there are downsides, but there are also incredible upsides, like with everything, I think”.

As per ‘People’, she admitted that she didn’t realise what Hollywood was as a child.

She further mentioned, “I grew up on set and was always surrounded by people who made movies. I mean, I was born in Texas because my dad worked there, so I always knew that my family's profession was different than, say, my schoolmates whose moms went to the office every day”.

She added that it was a challenge making friends as a kid due to being “on the road so much”. She said, “But I always just accepted it, this is what we do. It's in our blood”.

The ‘Materialists’ star has 6 siblings through her mother and father.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

India star Gaganjeet Bhullar hunts for glory among an elite field at International Series Philippines in Manila.

India star Bhullar hunts for glory among an elite field at International Series Philippines

Australia’s stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath hails ‘world class’ Ashleigh Gardner and Annable Sutherland after their six-wicket victory over England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Australia’s stand-in skipper McGrath hails ‘world class’ Gardner and Sutherland

Indian doctors in Stanford list of world’s top 2 pc scientists a proud moment: Minister

Indian doctors in Stanford list of world’s top 2 pc scientists a proud moment: Minister

It was actually a really nice wicket to bat on, says Annabel Sutherland after helping Australia to six-wicket victory over England in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: It was actually a really nice wicket to bat on, says Sutherland

Rs 27,770 crore deal: Indian Army to induct 4.25 lakh CQB carbines in 2026

Rs 27,770 crore deal: Indian Army to induct 4.25 lakh CQB carbines in 2026 (Lead)

Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland power Australia to six-wicket win over England in a league match of ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland power Australia to six-wicket win over England (ld)

Trinamool slams Centre for not releasing funds to Bengal following natural calamity

Trinamool slams Centre for not releasing funds to Bengal following natural calamity

Ashleigh Gardner's 69-ball ton leads Australia to six-wicket win over England in a league match of the Women's ODI World Cup in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: Gardner's 69-ball ton leads Australia to six-wicket win over England

Jaaved Jaaferi & Sanjay Dutt reunion reminds of “Dhamaal” days, Naved Jafri shares pic

Jaaved Jaaferi & Sanjay Dutt reunion reminds of “Dhamaal” days, Naved Jafri shares pic

Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karishma Kapoor 'the strongest Girl in the world'

Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karishma Kapoor 'the strongest Girl in the world'