Dakota Johnson on wearing see-through dresses: I feel beautiful in them

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson has talked about her daring choice of wearing see-through dresses and said that she feels beautiful in them, hence she wears them.

The actress opened up to Vogue Germany about her daring style choices and why she plans to continue rocking designs similar to her buzziest looks.

Asked by the outlet if she ever worries “about whether a naked dress might be ‘too sexy,’ ” the actress said: “I really don't care”.

“I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them,” she added, reports people.com.

The “50 Shades of Grey” actress agrees sometimes those dresses look good on her. But there are also some she’s tried on that didn't look good at all.

“It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else. So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it's fun to wear a sexy dress.”

Johnson, who is the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith and Miami Vice star Don Johnson, said she has her mother to thank for her confidence.

“My mom was just very open about the topic of bodies,” the star said.

She added: “She taught us how to take care of our bodies and love them, and that our bodies are beautiful. And I think that's something really important for a young girl because we're constantly told that we're not good enough.”

“And if you're not told from a young age by the woman you look up to the most that you're perfect and smart and special and strong and brave, it can really break you. It's hard to re-teach yourself that love later on. That was a huge gift she gave me,” the Madame Web star said.

