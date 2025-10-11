DMart's Q2 net profit declines 10 pc sequentially to Rs 746.55 crore

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates retail store chain DMart, on Saturday reported its net profit at Rs 746.55 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY26), down 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 829.73 crore.

However, the firm's profit increased 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 710.37 crore.

Meanwhile, the DMart's revenue from operations stood at Rs 16,218.79 crore, up nearly 2 per cent QoQ from Rs 15,932.12 crore, and over 15 per cent YoY from Rs 14,050.32, according to its exchange filing.

The company reported an uptick of nearly 2.5 per cent in its total expenses to Rs 15,248.89 crore for Q2 FY26 from the April-June quarter of Rs 14,855 crore. The expenses went up 16 per cent YoY as well, from Rs 13,143.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

According to the filing, earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 1,230 crore, as compared to Rs 1,105 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, while EBITDA margin stood at 7.6 per cent in Q2 FY26 as compared to 7.9 per cent in Q2 FY25.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the period stood at Rs 11.47, as compared to Rs 10.92 for a year ago, the company informed.

“Our revenue in Q2 FY26 grew by 15.4 per cent over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 5.1 per cent over the previous year. Two-year-old and older DMart stores grew by 6.8 per cent during Q2 FY26 as compared to Q2 FY25," said Anshul Asawa, CEO-Designate, Avenue Supermarts Limited.

"Following the government’s recent announcement on GST reforms, we passed on the benefit of reduced GST rates to all our customers, wherever applicable. We opened 8 new stores during the quarter. Our total stores stand at 432 as of September 30, 2025,” Asawa added.

The Mumbai-based retail chain operator DMart follows the everyday low cost-everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy, which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices, using operational and distribution efficiency, and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices, the company said.

