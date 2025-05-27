Cynthia Nixon thinks ‘Sex and the City’ has certain cringe moments

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Actress Cynthia Nixon, who is known for her work in ‘Sex and the City’, feels that certain things in the show haven’t aged well.

‘Sex and the City’ will forever be a cultural phenomenon, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few things Cynthia Nixon wouldn't change about it, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In a conversation with ‘Grazia’ magazine, the actress, 59, who played Miranda Hobbes on the beloved series, opened up about what she would change about ‘Sex and the City’.

She told the outlet that while she felt that 90% of the show, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, was "still pretty great”, she felt like "certain things have really not aged well”.

"It was always very difficult being on a show that was so white. I always hated that. When we would raise it, we were told this is Candace Bushnell’s (the writer of the newspaper column and 1996 book on which the show is based) world and it's a very white world. 'I’m like, OK’”, she said.

As per ‘People’, Nixon, who is married to wife Christine Marinoni, also said that "some of the trans stuff, some of the gay stuff was a little cringy to look at”.

The show, however, will always feel "revolutionary" for Nixon regardless of its misses, as she told Grazia that it is "a feminist show, it’s always been a feminist show”.

“What you have to remember is that we were in our thirties and forties. Of course, I look at the show now, we look like babies, but being single at that age, at that time, still had a kind of stigma”, said Davis. "Its central message was unheard of, 'You can be a woman, you can have a lot of sex with a lot of different people. It didn’t make you a slut and it didn’t mean you were using sex to get something. You were having sex – because you enjoyed having sex’”, she said.

--IANS

aa/