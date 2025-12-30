Cynthia Erivo: I’m a crazy person

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Actress-singer Cynthia Erivo calls herself a “crazy person” as she doesn't "eat anything on planes" and brings everything with her because she wants to preserve her voice.

The 38-year-old star said: "I’m always taking care of it. I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. I’m a crazy person. I don’t eat anything on planes. I bring everything with me: my tea, my water. Someone made a meme of the mug that I carry around because I have it with me everywhere.”

“I have it in several different colours. I will not be without it because I want my tea to always be warm enough to hydrate me. That’s just how I exist. I will do whatever I need to make sure she’s okay — except apparently take a break," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Erivo recently revealed that she "made a pact" with actress-singer Ariana Grande before shooting the Wicked movies, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In her book, entitled Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much,

She explained: "Before Wicked really started rolling, Ariana and I made a pact with each other. We committed to protecting and caring for each other through this process. We often hear how female costars —­ or really, any costars —­ can sometimes let their egos get in the way until they battle each other, destroying the creative process for everyone involved. We were determined to do the opposite."

The actress believes she shares a "strong synergy" with her co-star, who has become a close friend in recent years.

The London-born actress said: 'We were always looking out for each other. Our partnership was important. We shared a strong synergy, a commitment to authenticity, and that, combined with the natural connection we fostered both on and off set, allowed us to support each other emotionally and professionally."

