Delhi: Cyber Cell cracks down on cyber fraud syndicates; Rs 5 crore crypto trail exposed

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) In a major crackdown on organised cyber-enabled financial crimes, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled multiple pan-India fraud syndicates involved in “Digital Arrest” and “Investment Fraud” operations, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The coordinated raids across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand led to the arrest of key operatives and the identification of a Rs 5 crore cryptocurrency trail linked to Dubai-based handlers.

According to police, Atul Sharma, from Kurukshetra, Haryana, emerged as a crucial link in an investment scam run by a Dubai-based handler, Sumit Garg.

Acting on technical intelligence and e-commerce data analysis, police recovered multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, and bank documents during a raid in Gurugram. Investigators traced three cryptocurrency wallets holding around 552,944 USDT (approximately Rs 5 crore).

Another accused, Rahul Manda of Hisar, Haryana, was arrested from Roorkee, Uttarakhand, for his role in a “Digital Arrest” fraud in which a complainant was duped of Rs 30 lakh.

Manda, a former convict in a culpable homicide case, had been supplying mule accounts to cyber syndicates.

In Punjab, police nabbed 35-year-old Varun Anchal alias Lucky from Jalandhar for impersonating law enforcement officials to extort money.

He had earlier been arrested in similar offences in Punjab and Haryana.

Amit Kumar Singh from Saran, Bihar -- an ex-bank employee -- was also held for providing bank accounts used to siphon off Rs 39.5 lakh in an investment scam.

In a related development, the Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of accused Lakshay Nanda of Ludhiana, one of the masterminds behind fake investment platforms that cheated victims of Rs 48.35 lakh.

“Nanda was one of the core masterminds operating fake investment platforms. The Cyber Cell’s effective legal coordination and evidence presentation led to the cancellation of bail, the police said.

The operation was executed by a dedicated team led by Insp Sandeep Singh and Insp Ashok Kumar, comprising: SI Rakesh Malik, SI Jagseer, HC Mohit Malik and other officials, said DCP Aditya Gautam.

Similarly, multiple digital devices, fake firms, mule accounts, and a Scorpio-N SUV were seized.

--IANS

sas/dan

