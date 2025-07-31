July 31, 2025 6:54 PM हिंदी

Curated Rakshabandhan hampers from Myntra blend emotion with elegance

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The bond is timeless, so should be the way it's celebrated! Rakshabandhan marks the start of India’s most spirited season, full of love, rituals, and reunions. And this year, Myntra puts gifting in the spotlight.

From curated festive edits and premium picks to assorted Rakhi boxes that marry tradition with trend, Myntra brings together everything you need to make the moment special.

Whether you’re planning a style upgrade, a thoughtful surprise, or a small-but-special gesture, these gifts are designed to celebrate your sibling bond with love, style, and a touch of personal flair. Sling, sparkle, repeat: accessorise her style.

Elevate her festive fits with a chic sling-and-accessory combo from Accessorize London. Designed to impress yet effortless to carry, these gift sets bring together utility and understated glam.

With textures that pop and silhouettes that stay stylish season after season, it’s a gift that says: “I know what she loves, and she’ll use it all the time”. Brunch to aarti: Kaftanise her comfort

Gift her an outfit that does it all. Kaftanize, a homegrown D2C brand that’s part of the Myntra Rising Stars programme, blends comfort with elegance in flowy kurtas, matching sets, and maxi dresses made for both lounging and light-up-the-room entrances.

With airy fabrics, soft tones, and graceful prints, it’s the kind of present she’ll keep reaching for, on Rakhi and well beyond. Polished picks for him: Teakwood’s belt and wallet set.

Surprise him with a gift that’s sleek, sturdy, and seriously stylish. Teakwood’s leather wallet and belt set is built for the everyday grind, with enough refinement to stand out. Crafted with care and designed to last, it’s a fuss-free way to elevate his wardrobe and show you’ve got an eye for the details. Old school meets new cool: VASTRAMAY kurta sets.

For the brother who blends tradition with swagger, VASTRAMAY’s kurta sets hit the sweet spot. Classic cuts meet playful prints and modern tailoring, making them perfect for rituals, selfies, and spontaneous plans. Easy to wear, hard to miss, just like him. Sweet, stylish, satisfying: RawFruit’s gourmet rakhi box.

Because Rakhi isn’t Rakhi without a treat. RawFruit’s gourmet box brings together handcrafted sweets and premium dry fruits, beautifully boxed and ready to impress. Complete with an elegant rakhi, it’s the perfect blend of flavour, finesse, and festive feels.

This year, ditch the done-to-death. Go for gifts from Myntra that feel like your bond - thoughtful, playful, maybe even a little indulgent. Whether it’s a style switch-up, a luxe surprise, or a flavourful moment, choose something that says more than just "Happy Rakhi." Choose something that says “I see you.”

