Cummins, Hazlewood, David named in Australia's 15-man T20 WC squad

Melbourne, Jan 1 (IANS) Pace duo Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and middle-order batter Tim David have been named in Australia's provisional 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup despite injury concerns.

Cummins has played just one international match since suffering a lumbar stress injury in July, when he featured in the Ashes-securing third Ashes Test in Adelaide. A scan on Pacer's back later this month will determine whether he will be right for the tournament.

Hazlewood missed the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries. David, meanwhile, injured his hamstring while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.

"The T20 side has enjoyed a long run of recent success which enabled the panel to choose a balance of players across the variety of conditions Sri Lanka and India may present,” chief selector George Bailey said.

“Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are tracking well, and we are confident they will be available for the World Cup. This is a preliminary squad, so should changes need to be made, they will be ahead of the support period," he added.

Mitchell Marsh captains the group as Australia named a spin-heavy group, with Adam Zampa joined by Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly and all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Short. Mitchell Owen is the most notable omission from the 15-man squad.

Green and Connolly are back in the squad after missing the T20s against India earlier in the summer.

The side also opted against a left-arm fast bowler, in the absence of Mitchell Starc, who retired from the format, and Spencer Johnson's injury led to the inclusion of right-armer Xavier Bartlett over Ben Dwarshuis.

Australia will play three T20Is in Pakistan in late January as preparation for the World Cup. A squad for the series is yet to be named.

Australia have been drawn in Group B alongside Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. They will play their group stage matches in Sri Lanka, kicking off their campaign against Ireland on February 11 in Colombo.

Australia squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

