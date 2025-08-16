CSK denies Ashwin’s claims on Brevis' signing fee as replacement player for IPL 2025

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have denied claims made by veteran off-spin bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on the signing fee of South Africa batter Dewald Brevis as a replacement player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, saying that the franchise acted as per the IPL player regulations.

Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel that when Brevis was supposed to be signed as a replacement, he was supposed to be signed at the base price, but was paid an extra amount to play in IPL 2025.

CSK, however, stated on Saturday that Brevis' signing was done in accordance with IPL rules and regulations, and that the batter was not offered more than the official figure stated in the advisory on April 18. Brevis had joined CSK for INR 2.2 crore, as a replacement for injured fast-bowler Gurjapneet Singh.

“Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL.”

“In April, 2025, Dewald Brevis was signed for a league fee of INR 2.2 Cr as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, who was picked up at the IPL 2025 Player Auction held at Abadi AI Johar Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for a price of INR 2.2 Cr,” said CSK in its statement on Saturday.

Brevis would go on to make 225 runs in six innings in IPL 2025 for CSK, who finished at tenth place in the points table. “Dewald Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under ‘Replacement Players’ which states as below: ‘A replacement Player signed pursuant to either paragraph 6.1 or 6.2 can be recruited at a League Fee which shall not be more than the League Fee that would have been payable to the injured/unavailable Player for the relevant Season.’

“If a Replacement Player is recruited during a Season, the League Fee actually paid to him will be reduced to take account of the Franchisee’s matches during the relevant Season which took place before he was registered and any other relevant deductions under the Player Contract,” further said CSK’s statement.

--IANS

nr/bsk/