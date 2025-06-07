June 07, 2025 11:57 AM हिंदी

Crucial schedule of Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's bilingual action drama 'Dacoit' to begin on June 8

Crucial schedule of Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's bilingual action drama 'Dacoit' to begin on June 8

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) The unit of director Shaneil Deo's eagerly-waited pan-Indian action drama 'Dacoit', featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, is to begin a crucial shooting schedule from June 8 this year.

Sources in the know say that key scenes are to be shot during this schedule for the film, which is slated to hit screens on December 25 for Christmas this year.

The sources add that at present, both production and post-production work of the film are happening at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh has completed the dubbing test for 'Dacoit'. A picture related to this development was released on social media recently.

A glimpse video that the makers had released earlier showed Mrunal Thakur being addressed as Juliet in the film. There's a voiceover that tells Juliet that everybody has betrayed her and that he(referring to Adivi Sesh's character) isn't here to do that. Just when you think that the hero's character would say something consoling to Mrunal's character, you hear Adivi Sesh, who appears to be a prisoner, saying, "I'm here to destroy you."

The film's makers have described their film as "An explosion of guns and roses… betrayal and trust… and above all, Love and Loss.Witness a wicked FIRE between two EXES."

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

While the film has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Sunil Narang has taken on the responsibility of being its co-producer with Annapurna Studios presenting it.

The story and screenplay of Dacoit have been jointly written by Sesh and Shanil Deo. Sources claim that the movie, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will provide a great cinematic experience to audience.

Danush Bhaskar is the cinematographer for the film, which has music by Bheems Ceciroleo and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan.

IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Karan Johar to ‘karmic twin’ Ekta Kapoor: You are a visionary, pioneer

Karan Johar to ‘karmic twin’ Ekta Kapoor: You are a visionary, pioneer

Mindy Kaling tells why she has taken a break from acting

Mindy Kaling tells why she has taken a break from acting

Kaushiki Chakraborty announces live autobiography and album titled ‘Pankh’

Kaushiki Chakraborty announces live autobiography and album titled ‘Pankh’

Stock market exhibits resilience, RBI’s rate cut icing on the cake

Stock market exhibits resilience, RBI’s rate cut icing on the cake

Deepika Padukone comes onboard Allu Arjun, Atlee's magnum opus AA22XA6!

Deepika Padukone comes onboard Allu Arjun, Atlee's magnum opus AA22XA6!

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Netflix join hands for creative collaboration

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Netflix join hands for creative collaboration

Arjun Das tells Pawan Kalyan: Will cherish working every single day of working with you

Arjun Das tells Pawan Kalyan: Will cherish working every single day of working with you

Saira Banu: May this Eid inspire us to cultivate empathy, extend kindness to those in need

Saira Banu: May this Eid inspire us to cultivate empathy, extend kindness to those in need

Crucial schedule of Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's bilingual action drama 'Dacoit' to begin on June 8

Crucial schedule of Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's bilingual action drama 'Dacoit' to begin on June 8

Akshay Oberoi on playing queer onscreen: Bollywood doesn’t acknowledge it

Akshay Oberoi on playing queer onscreen: Bollywood doesn’t acknowledge it