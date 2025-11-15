Croatia locks up World Cup berth after overcoming early Faroese strike

Rijeka (Croatia) Nov 15 (IANS) Croatia secured its place at the 2026 World Cup with a 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands, overcoming an early setback to end the visitor's slim qualifying hopes in the ninth round of World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The host was caught off guard when Geza David Turi capitalized on a break in midfield, sending a driven, low shot that deflected past Croatia's goalkeeper at the near post, providing the Faroe Islands with a surprising early lead and temporarily shifting the atmosphere at Stadion Rujevica, reports Xinhua.

Croatia, however, responded with maturity and precision. Seven minutes after the opener, defender Josko Gvardiol capitalized on a loose rebound, shifting the ball to his stronger foot before expertly drilling a composed left-footed shot into the corner, restoring parity.

This equalizer proved to be a turning point, as the home side increased the tempo, stretching the Faroese defensive lines, and dictating play in midfield while searching for openings.

Croatia's improved rhythm was rewarded in the 57th minute when Josip Stanisic advanced from the right and threaded a precise pass to Petar Musa. Musa controlled deftly and sent a bouncing shot beyond the goalkeeper, marking his first international goal since 2023 and underscoring Croatia's regained authority.

The match was effectively decided midway through the second half when Ivan Perisic delivered a curling cross from the left, which Nikola Vlasic met unmarked, guiding a controlled side-footed finish inside the far post to seal the 3-1 win.

The win moves Croatia six points clear of the second-placed Czech Republic with one match remaining, ensuring a top finish in Group L. The Faroe Islands, having completed its fixtures, is now mathematically eliminated.

In the other Group L match, Montenegro edged Gibraltar 2-1, converting a late penalty after initially falling behind. Germany remained firmly on course for direct qualification in Group A with a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg, powered by a Nick Woltemade brace.

Slovakia boosted its hopes with a dramatic 1-0 win over Northern Ireland, courtesy of Tomas Bobcek's stoppage-time strike, while Malta celebrated a rare qualifying success in Group G by defeating Finland 1-0 through Jake Grech's late finish.

The Netherlands, also on track for automatic qualification, played to a 1-1 draw in Poland, with Memphis Depay equalizing after Jakub Kaminski's opener.

--IANS

ab/