Covid cases rise in India; govt says monitoring the situation

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Amid the latest wave of Covid-19, the number of SARS-CoV2 infections in the country has risen to 2,170. As many as 511 new cases were recorded from the previous day, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry on Saturday. Meanwhile, 255 patients were discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours, indicating an improvement in recovery.

As per the data, the number of deaths across multiple states, since January 1, 2025, surged to 22.

Kerala with 1,147 cases is the worst-hit state, followed by Maharashtra (424), Delhi (294), and Gujarat (223).

The highest number of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra (7), followed by Kerala (5), and Delhi (2).

The cumulative number of recovered cases since January 1 stands at 1,170. Kerala (72), Delhi (77), and Maharashtra (34) contributed the highest number of recoveries on the day.

As per the latest data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 -- descendants of JN.1 Covid variant in the country --are responsible for the rise in SARS-CoV-2 cases in the country.

So far, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not classified either LF.7 or NB.1.8 as Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs).

While these variants may have the capability to evade immunity, there is currently no evidence to suggest they could cause severe long-term infection.

Common symptoms associated with these variants include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, fatigue, and exhaustion.

Recently, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) assured the country that there is nothing to worry about as the infections are not severe.

Bahl also assured that the government is actively monitoring the cases.

At the same time, he stressed the need for “increasing vigilance, and to be prepared” in case of a surge in cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued guidelines to all hospitals in the national Capital to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.

She stated that the government is closely monitoring Covid cases and "there is no panic situation".

