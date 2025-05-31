Covid-19 cases resurface in Patna: 7 new infections reported, intern doctor among those infected

Patna, May 31 (IANS) Covid-19 appears to be making a return in Bihar’s capital, Patna, with seven new infections reported in the last 24 hours, raising concerns about a potential resurgence of the virus in urban areas.

Among the newly-infected people is a medical intern at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), who was undergoing training at the hospital.

Of the total cases, three were detected at NMCH, and four at two private laboratories, an official of the Patna Civil Surgeon office said.

According to Civil Surgeon Dr. Avinash Kumar Singh, 26 suspected patients were tested at NMCH on Friday, out of which three were confirmed positive.

The other positive cases have emerged from Kankarbagh, Agamkuan, and RPS Mor, indicating that the infection is beginning to spread across urban areas.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Head of the Microbiology Department at NMCH, stated, “One patient had visited the Ophthalmology Department, another came to the Surgery Department, and the third was treated in the Medicine Department. All infected patients have been advised home isolation, as their symptoms are reportedly mild."

So far, 17 active Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Patna district including 5 at AIIMS Patna, 6 at NMCH and 6 from private labs and other hospitals.

In view of the emerging situation, the Bihar Health Department has announced a statewide oxygen mock drill to be conducted on Saturday, following guidelines from the central government.

The objective of the mock drill is to test the preparedness of oxygen supply infrastructure, including the functionality of PSA oxygen generation plants in government hospitals, availability of oxygen cylinders and backup supply, auditing of oxygen pipelines and ICU beds and emergency preparedness among medical staff.

"We are intensifying efforts to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply and emergency preparedness in case of a fresh wave of Covid-19," said a senior health department official.

Authorities urged the public to remain cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially in healthcare settings and crowded urban areas.

