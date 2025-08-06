August 06, 2025 4:08 PM हिंदी

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) The Tis Hazari Court has refused to grant relief to actor Ajaz Khan as it has rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The bail has been refused pertaining to the publication and dissemination of pornographic content online.

The court noted that despite two notices from the investigating agency, Ajaz Khan did not join the investigation. The court said that interrogation is necessary to collect digital evidence. Ajaz Khan's lawyer said he has been falsely implicated in the case, adding that the complainant's son is a YouTuber and has defamed him in his videos and social media.

The Delhi Police said Ajaz Khan circulated videos containing objectionable content targeting the complainant and her family members and also threatened them. The Delhi Police said that Ajaz Khan was issued notices to join the investigation twice but he did not join the investigation The complainant alleged that Ajaz Khan had uploaded objectionable videos targeting her and her daughter.

Earlier, the actor was booked for rape by the Charkop Police in Mumbai following a complaint filed by an actress who accused him of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage. The case was registered under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69 and 74, and further investigation is underway, police officials confirmed.

As per the complaint, the actress alleged that Khan promised her a role in his OTT show 'House Arrest' and other projects. She claimed that when the show began, he proposed to her and assured her of marriage. The complainant further stated that on March 25, Ajaz Khan raped her at his home after making a false promise of marriage.

She added that Khan again sexually assaulted her a few days later, repeating the promise of marriage. The actress claimed that Khan assured her he would take full responsibility for her and even told her that his religion permits four marriages.

--IANS

aa/

