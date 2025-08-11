Congress veteran Sharma bows out as foreign affairs chief, urges generational shift

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) In a move laden with both symbolism and consequence, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has stepped down as chairman of the party’s Foreign Affairs Department, ending a decade-long stewardship that helped shape the party’s global engagements.

His resignation, formally submitted to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was framed as a gesture to facilitate generational renewal within the department.

Yet, the timing and context suggest deeper tremors within the party’s strategic core.

Sharma, a member of the Congress Working Committee and one of the party’s most seasoned voices on international diplomacy, cited the need to induct younger leaders “of potential and promise” to ensure continuity.

His departure comes amid internal disquiet over the party’s handling of Operation Sindoor -- a cross-border military response to the Pahalgam terror attack -- and its diplomatic aftermath.

Sharma had been part of the all-party delegations sent abroad to articulate India’s position post-Sindoor, alongside fellow Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor.

Yet, in a move that raised eyebrows, none of the three were permitted to speak during the parliamentary debate on the operation. Sources suggest Tharoor declined to speak, unwilling to contradict his earlier endorsement of the government’s actions abroad.

Tewari, on the other hand, had formally requested to participate but was overlooked. Tewari’s cryptic post on X—quoting the patriotic verse “Bharat ka rehne waala hoon, Bharat ki baat sunata hoon”—was widely interpreted as a veiled protest against the party’s decision.

His public admiration for Sharma’s diplomatic acumen further underscored the growing rift between the party’s institutional leadership and its experienced foreign policy voices.

Anand Sharma also publicly opposed the Congress party’s endorsement of a nationwide caste census, framing it as a departure from its foundational ethos.

In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dated March 21, 2024, Sharma warned that the move could be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, both of whom had resisted caste-based politics.

“Though caste is a reality of Indian society, Congress has never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics. That is detrimental to democracy in a society with a rich diversity of region, religion, caste and ethnicity,” he wrote.

Sharma’s resignation from the Foreign Affairs Department reads less like a routine transition and more like a quiet lament for a legacy at risk.

Having steered the party’s global engagements for nearly four decades—from anti-apartheid solidarity to internationally acclaimed conferences under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership—Sharma embodied the Congress’s diplomatic conscience.

His call to reconstitute the committee, coupled with the pointed reminder that it hasn’t been refreshed since 2018, hints at strategic drift and institutional neglect.

Sharma’s resignation also follows his earlier exit from the Himachal Pradesh steering committee, suggesting a broader recalibration of his role within the party.

His legacy includes pivotal contributions to the Indo-US nuclear deal, the India-Africa partnership, and the institutionalisation of Congress’s global political networks.

While the Congress maintains that Sharma remains a valued member of the party, his departure from a key strategic post—amid sidelining of other foreign affairs veterans—raises questions about the coherence of the party’s international messaging and its internal decision-making ethos.

In an era of assertive diplomacy and global realignments, the Congress’s ability to reconcile national interest with partisan positioning may well hinge on how it treats voices like Sharma’s—not as relics of the past, but as assets for the future.

--IANS

sktr/pgh