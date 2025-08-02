Congress to hold national conclave on Constitution, federalism at Vigyan Bhavan today

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Indian National Congress is set to hold a high-level national conclave on Saturday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, focussing on constitutional values, federalism, and the legacy of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

The conclave, themed 'Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways,' is being organised by the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Department of Law, Human Rights and RTI.

Beginning at 9 A.M., the event brings together more than 1,500 delegates from across the country, including legal experts, academics, human rights defenders, and Congress leaders from various states.

Key figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the gathering, alongside party General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Treasurer Ajay Maken, and others.

The conclave aims to highlight the Congress’ historical role in the drafting of the Constitution and to reaffirm its commitment to protecting democratic institutions. It also comes at a time when the party alleges rising centralisation of power and erosion of constitutional safeguards under the current BJP-led government.

Chairman of the AICC’s Department of Law, Human Rights and RTI, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, announced the conclave on social media platform X, stating: “As Chairman of the AICC Department of Law, Human Rights and RTI, I am pleased to announce that we are organising a National Legal Conclave tomorrow, i.e., on August 2, 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.”

“Theme: ‘Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways.’ This event takes place at a pivotal moment in our Republic’s journey — a time that calls for renewed commitment to the foundational values of our democracy,” the post added.

Singhvi emphasised the importance of collective action: “As custodians of the Constitution of India, we are presented with an opportunity to come together — as legal professionals, public thinkers, and citizens — to reaffirm our collective faith in the constitutional order, uphold the rule of law, and strengthen the integrity of our institutions.”

Leaders from various state units of the Congress, including senior members of the Uttarakhand Congress, are also participating.

Uttarakhand Congress vice president (Organisation and Administration) Suryakant Dhasmana confirmed that top leaders from the state would be present and engage directly with former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the event.

