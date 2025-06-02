June 02, 2025 6:13 PM हिंदी

Congress faces flak for omitting Kharge’s photo from Goa event poster; BJP says disrespect

Panaji, June 2 (IANS) The Goa Congress has landed in a controversy after a poster displayed during the Statehood Day celebrations failed to feature the image of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The omission sparked a sharp reaction from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused Congress of ‘disrespecting and sidelining’ its Dalit leader.

The banner, displayed during a Congress-organised event in Panaji on May 30 to mark Goa Statehood Day, prominently featured photos of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, state Congress president Amit Patkar, and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao -- but conspicuously left out Kharge.

Kharge was originally scheduled to attend a public meeting in Navelim, South Goa, which was later cancelled.

Taking to social media, the Goa BJP posted an image of the controversial banner on its official X handle, claiming the incident was a deliberate snub.

“Congress Humiliates Its Dalit President. Mallikarjun Kharge’s photo deliberately left out from Congress’s official Goa Statehood Day banner - a snub to the party’s own national president?” the post read.

The BJP further alleged that the Congress had humiliated its Dalit president by excluding him from the visual representation.

The development has resulted in a fresh wave of political friction in the state of Goa.

The ruling party, BJP, is using it to question Congress’ commitment to internal unity, its oft-repeated inclusivity line and representation.

Political observers note that the incident may affect Congress' image, particularly among Dalit voters, if not addressed swiftly and sensitively.

Meanwhile, Congress supporters argue that the BJP is exploiting a genuine mistake for political mileage.

According to reports, some Congress leaders in Goa have admitted to this “minor mistake” due to what they called oversight.

As the issue continues to stir debate, Congress faces pressure to reaffirm its commitment to inclusivity and organisational unity, say political observers.

