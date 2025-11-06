November 06, 2025 5:12 PM हिंदी

Congress can never wash stains of Bhagalpur massacre: PM Modi in Bihar

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the RJD during an election rally in Bhagalpur, accusing both parties of dividing Bihar along caste and communal lines while asserting that Congress can never wash the stains of the Bhagalpur massacre.

“The RJD plunged Bihar into caste riots, while the Congress instigated communal riots. The Congress will never be able to wash away the stain of the Bhagalpur massacre, just as the stain of the killing of Sikhs cannot be erased. The stain of the Bhagalpur massacre will never be removed from Congress’s record," PM Modi said.

He alleged that the politics of the RJD and Congress pushed Bihar’s youth into migration.

“Those who practice the politics of destruction do not like Bihar’s development. Because of their misdeeds, the youth of Bihar had to suffer the curse of migration. The NDA is determined that Bihar’s youth will work in Bihar and bring glory to Bihar,” he said.

PM Modi also claimed that the Congress and RJD were not united even within the alliance.

“They have no connection with power today, yet they are busy belittling each other. There are many posters of RJD leaders — do you see even one Congress leader clearly visible on them? On the other hand, in Congress rallies, they don’t even mention the names of RJD leaders. There is such untouchability that they are afraid of each other’s shadow,” PM Modi said, adding that Congress leaders remain silent on announcements made by the RJD.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a rally in Araria, where he also targeted the Grand Alliance.

PM Modi also claimed a Congress leader insulted Chhath by calling it drama.

“This is an insult to Chhath Maiya. Our mothers and sisters observe this fast without even drinking water. The RJD remains silent when such things are said. I believe Bihar’s women will never allow the return of jungle raj,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing first-phase polling, the Prime Minister said enthusiasm on the ground reflects support for the ruling alliance.

“Only one voice is coming from across Bihar -- once again NDA. Behind this sentiment are the dreams of the youth and the resolve of the mothers and sisters. Long queues are visible since morning, women and youth are voting in large numbers. I congratulate all voters,” PM Modi said.

Polling in both Bhagalpur and Araria will be held on November 11 in phase two of the Bihar Assembly elections.

--IANS

ajk/dan

