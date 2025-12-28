Congress always worked for welfare, inclusive development: Mallikarjun Kharge on Foundation Day

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended his greetings to party workers and citizens on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, asserting that the party has consistently stood for welfare, empowerment and inclusive development of the people of India.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kharge said, “The Indian National Congress has always worked for the welfare, empowerment and inclusive development of the people of India. We strongly believe in equal opportunity in political, economic, and social rights, as guaranteed by the Constitution of India.”

Highlighting the party’s long legacy, the Congress chief added that the 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress narrates a great saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle and patriotism. He concluded his message by extending best wishes to all Indians on the occasion of #CongressFoundationDay, signing off with the slogan “Jai Hind, Jai Congress”.

The Congress party, in a separate message posted on its official X handle, congratulated its members on the Foundation Day and recalled the party’s role in India’s freedom struggle. “The Congress Party fought for India’s independence and worked to advance the nation,” the post read.

Taking a swipe at the current ruling dispensation, the party said that at a time when those in power are promoting “hatred, injustice and oppression”, the Congress continues to fight against such forces with full strength and commitment.

The party's state units are holding various programmes to celebrate the Foundation Day. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee announced that it will mark the occasion on Sunday with a series of events, including a flag-hoisting ceremony, a symposium, and the inauguration of a specially curated exhibition highlighting the party’s 140-year journey.

The main function will be held at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress will hold a state-level Foundation Day programme under the chairmanship of State Congress President Vinay Kumar. A seminar focusing on the party’s struggle, service and dedication will be organised at the Nalagarh grain market on December 28. All party leaders and workers have been invited to participate in the event.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, and remains one of the oldest political parties in the country.

