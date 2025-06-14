Congratulations to South Africa on winning the ICC World Test Championship, says Jay Shah

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah congratulated the South Africa team for winning the 2025 ICC World Test Championship with a five-wicket win over Australia to clinch their maiden title win at Lord's on Saturday.

With the victory achieved just before lunch on day four’s play, it also marked South Africa winning their second ICC trophy after the 1998 ICC Champions Trophy. "Congratulations to @ProteasMenCSA on winning the @ICC World Test Championship! And a performance for the ages from @aramco Player of the Match Aiden Markram.”

“The @HomeOfCricket Lord’s was a fantastic venue, and the huge crowds every day once again showed interest in Test cricket!” wrote Shah on his ‘X’ account on Saturday evening.

Coming to the match, South Africa finally broke a 27-year knockout hoodoo to taste the championship with a win over Australia, who were the defending champions in this one-off important clash.

After ending day three’s play on 213/2 in their chase of 282, South Africa were finally on the doorstep of achieving glory. Aiden Markram, who ended day three on 102 not out, went on to make a magnificent 136, as the Proteas completed the chase in 83.4 overs to win the Ultimate Test, also marking their eighth straight win in the red-ball format.

Markram, who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, also shared a decisive 147-run stand with skipper Temba Bavuma, who made 66 despite a left hamstring strain. Though South Africa conceded a 74-run first-innings lead, they managed to complete the chase, with conditions becoming batting-friendly on day three at the Lord’s.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada also grabbed superb match figures of 9-110 and became one of the vital cogs in the side winning the championship. The championship-winning players and support staff will be returning home to South Africa on Wednesday and are expected to address a press conference after arriving at the OR Tambo International Airport.

