Commercial LPG price cut brings relief to traders, small businesses

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Traders, shopkeepers and customers across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday welcomed the government's decision to reduce commercial LPG cylinder prices, saying the move would provide much-needed relief to small businesses and help ease inflationary pressure.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices witnessed a significant reduction on Saturday, with the price of a 19-kg cylinder cut by up to Rs 209 across major cities. The retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, effective August 1.

Following the revision, the price of commercial LPG stands at Rs 2,738 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 2,872 per cylinder in Kolkata.

Speaking to IANS, traders and customers said the reduction would lower operating costs and benefit businesses that rely heavily on commercial LPG.

A trader in Delhi's Vasant Kunj expressed gratitude for the government's decision and said the reduction would help small businesses recover from rising costs. He said that due to the high price of commercial cylinders, many shopkeepers were forced to increase the prices of their products.

According to him, the price of tea at his shop had been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 15, resulting in a fall of nearly 50 per cent in customers. He added that the latest price cut would provide relief to both traders and consumers.

In Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, a shopkeeper described the move as a commendable step for the public. He said lower LPG prices would have a positive impact on the prices of other goods as well, making several essential items more affordable. He welcomed the government's decision, stating that it would benefit both businesses and consumers.

A customer in Mirzapur also welcomed the reduction, saying that the Rs 202 cut in commercial LPG prices could help bring down inflation. He termed it a positive decision and expressed hope that prices might decrease further in the future if global economic conditions improve.

Traders in Prayagraj also reacted positively to the announcement. One trader said the government's initiative was in the interest of the trading community and would help address the difficulties faced due to high cylinder prices. He said traders were pleased with the decision and expected it to provide financial relief.

Another trader from the city said the reduction in commercial LPG rates would significantly reduce business expenses. He thanked the government for lowering the prices and said the move would help small enterprises sustain their operations more effectively.

In Maharajganj, a trader said the reduction in cylinder prices was welcome news for businesses dependent on LPG. He expressed hope that prices would decline further in the coming months, which could attract more customers. He added that rising LPG costs had earlier forced sweet shop owners and other businesses to increase the prices of their products, affecting sales and customer footfall.

The reduction in commercial LPG prices is expected to benefit restaurants, tea stalls, sweet shops and other small businesses that depend on commercial cylinders for their daily operations.

--IANS

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