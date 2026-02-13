Colman Domingo teams up with Kerry Washington for ‘An Innocent Girl’

February 13, 2026 4:08 AM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Colman Domingo is joining forces with Kerry Washington and James Marsden for ‘An Innocent Girl’, Jaume Collet-Serra‘s next film for Netflix.

The film, a psychological thriller, also stars Chloe East. It follows the story of a young and ambitious woman seduced by a high-powered D.C. couple who draw her into a dangerous world of sex, power and murder, reports ‘Deadline’.

Collet-Serra will direct from a script by Michael Mohan, Marc Guggenheim, and with current revisions by Carly Wray.

As per ‘Deadline’, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are producing the pic. Guggenheim, Mike McGrath and Scott Greenberg serve as executive producers alongside Washington.

Domingo continues to stay very busy following a 2025 that included appearing in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ as well as voicing the cowardly lion in ‘Wicked For Good’. 2026 looks to be even bigger as he is set to play Michael Jackson’s father, Joe, in Michael for Lionsgate and is also in the next Steven Spielberg pic Disclosure Day. On the TV side, he is set to reprise his role in the next season of Euphoria and also has the second season of the Netflix series Four Seasons.

Earlier, ‘Female First UK’ stated that Colman Domingo had shared that ‘Euphoria’ season three will be "more cinema than television". The 55-year-old actor will return as Ali Muhammed in the highly anticipated third season of the HBO drama.

He suggested the new episodes could "break the mould of television". He said, “We’re gonna have a devastatingly gorgeous, epic season that I think is breaking the mould of television. I think it’s gonna become more cinema than television”.

