August 05, 2025 10:39 PM हिंदी

Coal India Open 2025: Cheema, Malik, Kabthiyal and Kochhar share lead after Day 1

Amardeep Malik, Anshul Kabthiyal, Angad Cheema and Karandeep Kochhar share lead after Day 1 of Coal India Open 2025 golf tournament at the Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (IANS) The opening round of the inaugural Coal India Open ended with the quartet of Noida-based Amardeep Malik, 20-year-old Delhi golfer Anshul Kabthiyal, and Chandigarh golfers Angad Cheema and Karandeep Kochhar, sharing the lead at three-under 69 in the INR 1 crore prize-money event being played at the Kensville Golf & Country Club here on Tuesday.

Close on the heels of the leaders, the four players bunched in tied fifth with scores of two-under 70 were PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu of Chandigarh, former PGTI Order of Merit champion Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow, Bengaluru teenager Manoj S., and Ravi Kumar from Chandimandir.

The first day of competition in the first competition in the 2025 PGTI season’s second half featured high scores as the players found it tough to read the tricky greens at Kensville. However, young Anshul Kabthiyal negotiated the conditions well by making three birdies on the back nine and following that up with a birdie and bogey each on the front nine.

“I hardly missed a green today as I struck the ball well. The putting was also good, with the only blemish being the three-putt for bogey on the sixth. My best moment today was a great recovery for a birdie on the 14th after landing my tee shot in the trees. I’ve worked a lot on my mindset during the mid-season break, and I’m hoping that will make a big difference in my game,” Anshul said.

Angad Cheema, a winner this year and one of the most consistent performers through the 2025 season, had a quiet front-nine with pars all the way before an eventful back-nine where he scored five birdies and a double-bogey.

“After a good first half to the season, this round gives me a great opportunity to carry forward the momentum into the second half,” Angad, currently placed 10th on the PGTI Order of Merit, said.

Amardeep Malik mixed five birdies with two bogeys during his opening round.

Amardeep said, “I’m extremely happy about today’s effort. I didn’t expect to be in the lead with a three-under score. The highlight of the round has to be the 50-footer I sank for birdie on the fifth. The high scores are a reflection of how tough the greens are playing here at Kensville.”

Ahmedabad’s Varun Parikh shot a 74 to be placed tied 32nd. He was the highest-placed among the local golfers.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United in a tightly-contested Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup Foundation

134th Durand Cup: Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

Barcelona-Ter Stegen rift deepens amid medical report controversy after goalkeeper undergoes surgery. Photo credit: Marc-Andre ter Stegen/X

Football: Barcelona-Ter Stegen rift deepens amid medical report controversy

Shelter for all: Mor Awaas brings relief to several families in monsoon

Shelter for all: Mor Awaas brings relief to several families in monsoon

Mukesh Khanna reveals the reason behind indefinite delay in making of 'Shaktimaan'

Mukesh Khanna reveals the reason behind indefinite delay in making of 'Shaktimaan'

Christopher Kamei’s lone goal seals first win for Indian Army, ends Tribhuvan’s campaign in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Jamshedpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup Foundation

134th Durand Cup: Kamei’s lone goal seals Indian Army’s first win, ends Tribhuvan’s campaign

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Health Dept on high alert, specialist doctors rushed for relief efforts

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Health Dept on high alert, specialist doctors rushed for relief efforts

Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI_Basketball/X

Basketball: Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener

Uttarakhand: Chamoli’s Self-Help Group women craft eco-friendly rakhis, boost family incomes

Uttarakhand: Chamoli’s Self-Help Group women craft eco-friendly rakhis, boost family incomes