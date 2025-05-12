May 12, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India (IANS photo)

Chamoli, May 12 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the sacred opening of the gates of Shri Latu Devta Temple in Latu Dham, located in the Wan village of Chamoli district. The event, which was held on Monday, began with traditional rituals and prayers. This marked the commencement of the summer season of the temple.

In the presence of local officials and devotees who were there in large number, CM Dhami participated in the rituals and offered prayers, seeking prosperity and well-being for the state and its people. He said that the programme was not merely a religious gathering but a symbol of faith, tradition, and unity.

Chief Minister Dhami underlined the temple's historical and cultural significance. He noted that the practice of blindfolded darshan reflects the belief that faith transcends the physical senses.

In his address to the people gathered there, CM Dhami expressed the government's commitment to developing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of India and the world. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to restore ancient temples, preserve cultural heritage, and enhance infrastructure around religious sites to facilitate pilgrimages.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the valour of the Indian Army in response to the recent Pahalgam attack, commending their swift and decisive actions. He reiterated the government's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims, citing the implementation of All-Weather Roads, medical facilities, and helicopter services as part of the Char Dham Yatra initiatives.

Moreover, CM Dhami assured the local community of plans to develop Latu Dham, including the construction of a sub-district hospital in Kulsari, flood protection measures, and a helipad. He also discussed preparations for the upcoming Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra in 2026, emphasising the need for improved roads, parking facilities, and amenities for pilgrims.

In his concluding remarks, CM Dhami urged all citizens to stand united with the nation's leadership, embracing the vision of a developed India by 2047. He called for collective efforts to advance the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

--IANS

brt/pgh

