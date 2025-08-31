August 31, 2025 12:18 AM हिंदी

CM Bhupendra Patel visits Ganesh pandals across Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar, Aug 30 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took part in the vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the Ghatlodiya assembly constituency on Saturday evening.

Demonstrating deep reverence and cultural pride, the CM visited several Ganesh pandals in Ghatlodiya, Gota, Sola, Thaltej, and Memnagar, where he offered prayers and participated in the festive spirit with thousands of devotees.

During his visit, the Chief Minister had darshan of Lord Ganesha at numerous prominent pandals and joined in the Ganesh Aarti, expressing a sense of spiritual fulfillment and gratitude.

His presence triggered enthusiasm and excitement among the people who were there to have darshan of Lord Ganesh. Children and senior citizens were also there in large numbers. The Chief Minister interacted with them warmly.

Among the pandals visited by the CM were the Vande Mataram Chowk’s Raja, Sola Bhagwat’s Raja, Manokamna Poorn Ganesh, Patidar Yuva Sangathan Ganesh Utsav, Shri Panchdev Yuva Mandal, Garden Ke Raja, Maple Tree Ganesh, Gurukul Ke Maharaja, and the Samarpan Yuvak Mandal Ganeshotsav.

CM Patel spent time at each pandal and appreciated the unique themes, beautiful decorations, and artistic planning behind the installation of the Ganesh idols.

He also took the opportunity to acknowledge and encourage the efforts of the organisers and volunteers, praising them for keeping traditions alive while fostering a sense of community spirit among residents. CM Patel extended greetings to the citizens present there. His gesture of visiting multiple localities during the festival was seen as a mark of respect and cultural inclusiveness.

Joining the Chief Minister were local MLAs, the Deputy Mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, elected representatives, and community leaders, all of whom participated in the celebrations with enthusiasm.

The visits not only enhanced the festive cheer in these neighbourhoods but also reinforced the government’s commitment to supporting cultural and religious harmony during such mass public events.

