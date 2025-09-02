September 02, 2025 4:13 PM हिंदी

Classes in B'desh's Chittagong University remain suspended as over 100 get injured in clashes

Classes in B'desh's Chittagong University remain suspended as over 100 get injured in clashes

Dhaka, Sep 2 (IANS) After hundreds were injured following the violent clashes at Bangladesh's Chittagong University (CU), all scheduled classes and examinations continue to remain suspended.

According to media reports, the violence broke out late Saturday night between Chittagong University students and locals following the alleged assault of a female student by a dormitory security guard near the campus.

The announcement of suspension of the decision was announced in an urgent notice on Monday evening, signed by Acting Controller of Examinations Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, citing "unavoidable circumstances".

Meanwhile, Chittagong district's Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Momin issued a notice declaring that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will remain in effect, strictly prohibiting all forms of gatherings -- including rallies, protests, and public assemblies.

The order also bans carrying explosives, firearms, or traditional weapons, and the movement or presence of five or more people together in the restricted area.

After the Saturday violence, unrest flared up the next morning, leaving CU's pro-vice chancellor, proctor, teachers, and students injured. Local weapons were reportedly used during the attacks.

As per the university administration, the clashes injured between 400 and 500 people, leading Bangladeshi daily The Business Standard reported.

Reports further suggest that around 20 students were transported to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, in critical condition.

"I have never seen so many students injured in a single day. I personally treated nearly a hundred students, while several critically injured were referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital," leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Tipu Sultan, senior medical officer of CU's medical centre, as saying.

Meanwhile, student organisations staged demonstrations on Monday night, calling for the resignation of the university administration, accusing it of failing to provide security.

The violent confrontations come against the backdrop of rising public unrest in Bangladesh, which has witnessed multiple protest movements and growing lawlessness since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power last August.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Kiku Sharda to halt shooting for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Kiku Sharda to halt shooting for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Indian indices end volatile session slightly lower, Sensex falls 206 points

Stock market ends volatile session slightly lower ahead of GST Council meet

GST reforms to set economy open, transparent aiding small businesses: FM Sitharaman

GST reforms to set economy open, transparent aiding small businesses: FM Sitharaman

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal shares his heartfelt desire as ‘Mumbai Cha Seth’ visits Gokuldham

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal shares his heartfelt desire as ‘Mumbai Cha Seth’ visits Gokuldham

Reem Shaikh shares a beautiful picture with “childhood BFFs” Jannat Zubair and Roshni Waliaa

Reem Shaikh shares special moments with 'childhood BFFs' Jannat Zubair and Roshni Walia

Shrenu Parikh finds peace in Kerala's backwaters with Ayurvedic detox

Shrenu Parikh finds peace in Kerala's backwaters with Ayurvedic detox

Promo of Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel starrer “Dooriyan” keeps fans hooked

Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel starrer “Dooriyan” promo shows a tale of love and longing

Emily Atack opens about suffering assault on television sets

Emily Atack opens about suffering assault on television sets

BCCI invites bids to replace Dream 11 as national team lead sponsor

BCCI invites bids to replace Dream 11 as national team lead sponsor

B'desh: One dead as workers, security forces clash over factory closure

B'desh: One dead as workers, security forces clash over factory closure