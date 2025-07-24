Cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna comes on board Rashmika's 'Mysaa'

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) The makers of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Mysaa', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead have now welcomed well known cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna onboard the unit of the film.

Taking to its X timeline, UnFormula Films, the production house that is producing the film, wrote, "In the world of #MYSAA, every landscape tells a story, every frame breathes life. Welcoming onboard DOP @kshreyaas whose visuals are set to leave a lasting impact."

The production house also shared a video clip on Shreyaas Krishna, who is best known for his work on films like Jagame Thandhiram, Sita Ramam and Mahaan, on the occasion.

It may be recalled that only a day earlier, the makers had announced that they had roped in international stunt choreographer Andy Long, who has worked on films like Commando, Kung Fu Warrior, Projekt Adler, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, Sanak and Kalki, as the stunt master of the film.

Rashmika has been betting big on Mysaa. It may be recalled that the actress had disclosed that the character she plays in this film represents a version of her that even she hadn’t met until now.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna, while sharing the first-look poster featuring her in a fierce and intense avatar, had said, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa.”

In "Mysaa", which is said to be an emotional action thriller, the actress reportedly portrays a woman from the Gond community. Helmed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is bankrolled by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy. While more details about “Mysaa” remain under wraps, Rashmika appears to have pushed her boundaries as an actor with this transformative role.

--IANS

mkr/