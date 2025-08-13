August 13, 2025 12:24 AM हिंदी

Pakistani spy arrested in Rajasthan; leaked classified information

Jaipur, Aug 12 (IANS) Police CID (Security) Intelligence on Tuesday arrested a suspected Pakistani spy from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The accused, Mahendra Prasad (32), was employed as the manager of the DRDO Guest House at the Chandan Field Firing Range.

He was allegedly in constant touch with a Pakistani intelligence handler and was leaking sensitive information about India’s defence activities.

CID (Security) IG Dr. Vishnukant said that in view of Independence Day celebrations, Rajasthan CID Intelligence has been maintaining heightened surveillance on anti-national and subversive activities.

During this monitoring, information surfaced about Mahendra Prasad, a contractual worker at the DRDO Guest House.

A native of Palyun, Almora (Uttarakhand), he was suspected of engaging in espionage. Investigations revealed that Prasad was in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agency through social media.

He was allegedly supplying his handler with details about the movement of DRDO scientists and Indian Army officers who visit the Chandan Field Firing Range for missile and weapon trials. This facility in Jaisalmer is a critical site for testing strategic defence equipment.

Following his detention, Prasad underwent joint interrogation by security agencies, and his mobile phone was subjected to a thorough technical analysis.

The investigation confirmed that he had shared sensitive information related to DRDO operations and Indian Army activities with his Pakistani handler.

Based on the evidence, CID Intelligence formally arrested Mahendra Prasad on charges of espionage.

Authorities are now probing the extent of the security breach and whether others were involved in the information network.

The arrest highlights the ongoing threat posed by foreign intelligence operations targeting India’s strategic establishments.

Security agencies have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding national security and have urged all personnel, especially those working in sensitive areas, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious approaches immediately.

