Christians in China facing escalating repression: Report

Colombo, Jan 17 (IANS) The Sinicisation campaign under Chinese President Xi Jinping, that mandates religious groups align their doctrines, customs and morality with Chinese culture, has resulted in the demolition of numerous churches and crosses, restrictions on Bible possession, and banning or confiscation of religious materials not authorised by the government, a report has revealed.

“As the world ushered in 2026 with hopes of a better life, Christians in China instead began the New Year on a sombre and painful note. Several prominent leaders of a Protestant church in Chengdu were detained, and the Yayang Church building in Wenzhou was demolished by Chinese authorities. Since Xi Jinping took over the reins, the suppression efforts are said to have led to harassment of pastors, bans on mass gatherings, and even the removal of Christian symbols and destruction of church buildings,” a report in leading Sri Lankan media outlet 'Ceylon Wire News' detailed.

Raising alarm over the arrests in Chengdu, Yalkun Uluyol, a Chinese researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), was quoted as saying by the Ceylon Wire News, “The Chinese government has ushered in the New Year with new arrests of underground Protestant church members. The government should immediately free those detained and let them freely practice their religion.”

The report cited the US-based religious rights group ChinaAid, describing the Chinese action as “yet another grave escalation in the Chinese Communist Party’s campaign to eradicate independent Christian faith”.

According to the report, over 1,000 Chinese police personnel raided another Protestant church in Yayang Town a few weeks ago, arresting around 100 members. Christian groups, it said, condemned the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government’s policy targetting churches that do not conform to its ideology.

Citing the US-based Pew Research Centre, the report highlighted that the population of Christians in China has stagnated in recent years, amid the growing restrictions and religious repression under Xi’s regime.

The United Nations has repeatedly been urged to take notice of the CCP campaign against Christianity.

“Christian persecution in China has reached levels not seen since the Cultural Revolution under Mao Zedong. Chinese Christians are routinely imprisoned and subjected to torture,” the report quoted a submission to the UN General Assembly as saying.

“Under Xi’s leadership, the CCP has deployed a range of tactics to stifle Christian communities,” it added.

--IANS

scor/as