June 18, 2025 9:30 PM हिंदी

Chris Woakes to lead pace attack as England announce playing XI for first Test

Chris Woakes to lead pace attack as England announce playing XI for first Test

Leeds, June 18 (IANS) England have announced their playing XI for the opening Test of the five-match series against India, with the familiar opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set to take charge at the top of the order.

The first Test will begin on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, as England look to make a strong start in home conditions against a fresh-look Indian side.

The decision to persist with Crawley and Duckett comes as little surprise, with both openers coming into the series in red-hot form. The duo was instrumental in England’s win over Zimbabwe in their recent four-day Test, putting together a double-century opening stand and notching up individual centuries.

Duckett, in particular, has been enjoying a purple patch, translating his red-ball form into the white-ball formats during England’s series against the West Indies.

Crawley, though more mercurial in nature, is known for converting starts into big knocks. The right-hander will be aiming for consistency against a formidable Indian bowling attack.

The opening pair will be followed by a robust middle order featuring Ollie Pope, former captain Joe Root, Harry Brook, and current skipper Ben Stokes. All eyes will be on Root, who remains England’s most reliable Test batter and is coming off a match-winning performance in the recent ODI series against West Indies.

Harry Brook, with a stellar Test record already under his belt, will look to stamp his authority on home soil.

Ben Stokes, returning to full fitness, adds both batting depth and balance to the side. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who impressed as Duckett’s opening partner in white-ball cricket, slots in at No. 7 and will don the gloves for the first Test. His presence, alongside all-rounder Chris Woakes at No. 8, ensures England bat deep.

In the bowling department, England will miss the services of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood due to injury, but they have gone with a pace-heavy attack led by Woakes and Brydon Carse, who will share the new ball. Josh Tongue, who impressed in earlier series, will provide the pace through the middle overs, while off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will be England's primary spin option.

With Ben Stokes expected to chip in as the fifth bowler, England appear to have found the balance they were looking for heading into this crucial series.

England XI for 1st Test vs India:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: University students demand restoration of Bangabandhu Hall's name

Bangladesh: University students demand restoration of Bangabandhu Hall's name

India-Canada share strong ties in 3 areas, PM Modi’s visit to give fresh vigour: Satnam Singh Sandhu

India-Canada share strong ties in 3 areas, PM Modi's visit to give fresh vigour: Satnam Singh Sandhu

Rashmika Mandanna urges all to be 'kind to yourselves' amidst uncertainty of life

Rashmika Mandanna urges all to be 'kind to yourselves' amidst uncertainty of life

Test series against India is a chance to show different skills, says pacer Brydon Carse

Test series against India is a chance to show different skills, says pacer Brydon Carse

110 Indian students evacuated from Iran set to land in New Delhi as India launches 'Operation Sindhu'

110 Indian students evacuated from Iran set to land in New Delhi as India launches 'Operation Sindhu'

‘A team of Pakistan’: BJP tears into Congress over distorted map

‘A team of Pakistan’: BJP tears into Congress over distorted map

BJP MLA’s wife Aishwarya Raj wins Mrs Bihar 2025 title

BJP MLA’s wife Aishwarya Raj wins Mrs Bihar 2025

World hails India's unmatched evacuation missions as students return home from war-hit Iran (File image)

World hails India's unmatched evacuation missions as students return home from war-hit Iran

Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo lead star-studded comeback for West Indies Champions in World Championship of Legends to be played in the United Kingdom from July 18 to August 2.

WCL 2025: Gayle, Pollard & Bravo lead star-studded comeback for West Indies Champions

Chris Woakes to lead pace attack as England announce playing XI for first Test

Chris Woakes to lead pace attack as England announce playing XI for first Test