October 26, 2025 2:28 AM हिंदी

Chris Pratt shares experience of working with LAPD in new film

Chris Pratt shares experience of working with LAPD in new film

Los Angeles, Oct 26 (IANS) Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, who will be next seen in his upcoming thriller, 'Mercy', has shared his experience of filming with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

He also shed light on the most difficult part of working on the film, and how he prepared for his new film, reports 'People' magazine.

In the film, he stars as an Los Angeles detective who has limited time to uncover the truth about his wife's death after being blamed for her murder.

As per 'People' magazine, the actor revealed that the most difficult part of working on 'Mercy' came while he was spending time with law enforcement officers to gain a deeper understanding of his character.

"I had an opportunity to work with the Los Angeles Police Department, and their homicide division and so I was able to go down and talk to those guys."

He added that he performed stunts while working alongside the police.

"It was really incredible. I mean some of the stunt work we did was really great," he shared.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star says performing stunts wasn't the most challenging aspect of his time with the Los Angeles Police Department.

He also said, "We got to drive, cop cars and do some like cool bar fight stuff, but, the majority of the difficulty was just kind of hearing some of these stories and wow, it's a real testament (sic)."

"Like we kind of take it for granted here we are in New York City, but there's a homicide detective out there right now working a homicide. We don't really see much about that necessarily in the news, but man, these guys are heroes and the trouble that they encounter and the trauma they see on a day to day basis is really really staggering," he added.

--IANS

aa/khz

LATEST NEWS

Indian Ambassador to US extends Diwali greetings to citizens, diaspora (IANS Exclusive)

Indian Ambassador to US extends Diwali greetings to citizens, diaspora (IANS Exclusive)

Chris Pratt shares experience of working with LAPD in new film

Chris Pratt shares experience of working with LAPD in new film

Vande Bharat Express halt at Reasi sparks joy among J&K locals

Vande Bharat Express halt at Reasi sparks joy among J&K locals

Patna Pirates to face Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1 after defence helps them beat U Mumba in Play-in 2 in Season 12 of the Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Patna Pirates beat U Mumba in Play-in 2, to face Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1

Chennaiyin FC go down in a hard-fought opener against Mohun Bagan in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Super Cup 2025: Chennaiyin FC go down in a hard-fought opener against Mohun Bagan

Aryan, Nitin shine as Jaipur Pink Panthers eliminate defending champions Haryana Steelers in tight Play-in 1 clash of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Aryan, Nitin shine as Pink Panthers eliminate holders Haryana Steelers in tight clash

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan says 'Love you dad' as he remembers late Satish Shah

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan says 'Love you dad' as he remembers late Satish Shah

Rights groups hold protest rally in Kolkata against SIR

Rights groups hold protest rally in Kolkata against SIR

Andhra bus tragedy: Bike was lying on road after hitting divider, says police

Andhra bus tragedy: Bike was lying on road after hitting divider, says police

Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, Anant Deshmukh, Ahaana, and Dhruv extend India’s winning streak at Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday. Photo credit: BFI

Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, Anant Deshmukh, Ahaana, and Dhruv extend India’s winning streak at Asian Youth Games