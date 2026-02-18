Chris Hemsworth confirms more Thor films after ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

February 18, 2026 6:51 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is set to play Thor a few more times after the upcoming film ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The 42-year-old actor has portrayed the Marvel hero since 2011’s ‘Thor’ and was last seen in 2022’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and with his next outing in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ on the horizon, Hemsworth has confirmed his time as Thor is not quite over yet, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on the Smartless Podcast, he said, “I was talking to (Marvel boss) Kevin Feige about it, and he said it’s cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character. And whatever we do next, we’ve got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be (different)”.

The actor shared it has been “so much fun” playing alternate versions of Thor with different directors.

He said, “It’s been so much fun. And what I’ve really enjoyed it, unlike a lot of what the other characters that the [actors] were given, they have had to be pretty consistent, whereas working with Taika Waititi on his films versus Kenneth Branagh with those films and then with the Russos, all (the films) had quite a different sort of tonal opinion. But (the Russos) also let me try different things. It’s the same with my tattoos, I’d be getting really bored (with) the same thing and having a real need to kind of throw [the performance] in different directions”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, even so, Hemsworth admitted director Taika Waititi’s version of Thor went a bit too far in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

He shared, “When we made (Thor) Ragnarok, it was quite a twist, with Taika’s (movie). And it was so fun. There was a huge appreciation for the shift. And then (with) Love And Thunder, it was kind of like a Monty Python sketch, and we took the p*** probably a little much, and then there was some backlash”.

“There was this real kind of, ‘Why is he a goofball and why is it like this?’ And, (audiences were) violently offended and we were like, ‘Oh, we’re just having fun or trying to try something different’”, he added.

