Chitrangda Singh: Thankful that ‘jitna bhi kaam kiya’, people have remembered

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Known for choosing roles driven by depth rather than sheer screen time, Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh, who has had a fantastic 2025 with “Housefull 5,” “Parikrama,” and “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders,” said that she feels grateful that even a relatively small body of work has stayed with audiences over the years.

In an industry often guided by numbers, frequency and visibility, Chitrangda, who says she is thankful that even though she has done limited work, people have remembered her, believes that memorability comes from the impact of a performance rather than its length.

Talking about choosing roles that prioritise depth over screen time and how she protects her instinct in an industry obsessed with numbers, Chitrangda told IANS: “I think slowly everybody is realizing that it's not just the amount of work you do or the numbers that really make you memorable. Sometimes just one scene kind of eats into a bigger part as well and makes a mark.

The actress shared that while visibility is important, it is ultimately the quality of work that endures.

“Having said that, I know it's the most ideal way of saying you still need visibility and, you know, roles that people can remember and not just one or two scenes. But, you know, I think a mix of both works. I feel good work is always remembered.”

From her debut in 2003 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, where her quiet, layered performance earned her instant recognition, to films like Yeh Saali Zindagi and Inkaar, Chitrangda has consistently gravitated towards characters with emotional complexity.

Her role in “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders”, which released earlier this month, stood out for its restraint and inner tension, once again reinforcing her belief that even measured performances can leave a deep imprint.

“People don't tend to forget good work. I think for me, I feel very thankful that jitna bhi kaam kiya, even though it's less, but people have remembered and maybe somewhere good work gets you more work. Work gets you work, but good work probably gets you more work for a longer time maybe,” she said.

Speaking about Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders in particular, Chitrangda also reflected on how the film navigated female representation within noir storytelling, a genre where women are often boxed into predictable roles. She felt Raat Akeli Hai managed to move away from that binary of portraying women solely as victims or manipulators.

“I think maybe it has something to do with the fact that we have a female writer, Smita Singh has done such an amazing job, but I don't want to keep this gender specific. I think sometimes there are men also who do, you know, some interesting characters. But having said that, I feel that maybe that is what is exciting and different.”

Chitrangda concluded: “Otherwise, it's very easy to plant a woman who could be devious and, you know, become the obvious suspect.”

--IANS

dc/