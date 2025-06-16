June 16, 2025 11:30 PM हिंदी

Chitrangda Singh shares her thoughts on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Chitrangda Singh shares her views on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour working shift after the birth of her daughter Dua has ignited a heated discussion in the industry about the working conditions of the actresses post-motherhood.

Pitching in on the discussion, actress Chitrangda Singh said that it all depends on an actor's equation with their director and producer.

Speaking to IANS, Chitrangda shared, "This is about the personal relationship between an actor's understanding with the director, the requirements of a director, the requirements of a producer- If they can, I am sure they will manage. But at times there are restrains- restrain of time, restrain of money, scheduling, so it is not possible. So, I think we also have to respect that aspect, because after all, time is money in this industry- everybody is investing in a project."

"So I feel it is everyone's own choice and I think Deepika is a very big actress and it is her right to make a choice, it's her privilege to make a choice," she concluded.

For the uninitiated, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited drama "Spirit" for allegedly putting forth a couple of working conditions as a new mom.

According to the reports, Deepika demanded eight-hour shifts from the director, along with an increase in pay, and also a share of the movie's profit. It is further believed that she refused to speak the Telugu lines in the movie, asking them to be dubbed.

Deepika welcomed her first child - a baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Chitrangda recently appeared in Tarun Mansukhani's "Housefull 5", alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Fardeen Khan.

The fifth installment in the 'Housefull' franchise reached the cinema halls on June 6.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Mehidy Hasan Miraz under observation as Bangladesh eye advantage in opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Mehidy Hasan under observation as Bangladesh eye Galle advantage in Sri Lanka Test

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Harshit Rana confirmed to stay back with the Indian Test team in England: Sources

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues.

Justin Bieber admits he is broken, talks about having anger issues.

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

Chitrangda Singh shares her views on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Chitrangda Singh shares her thoughts on Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour shift

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

Women's Super League set for expansion to 14 teams from 2026/27 season

Before leaving Cyprus, PM Modi took close look at ceasefire line where 'signs of Turkish occupation remain visible'

Before leaving Cyprus, PM Modi took close look at ceasefire line where 'signs of Turkish occupation remain visible'

Julia Roberts says it’s been ‘such a great joy’ to see husband Danny Moder as parent

Julia Roberts says it’s been ‘such a great joy’ to see husband Danny Moder as parent

Musheer Khan has been included in the Mumbai emerging team on England tour.

Suryansh Shedge to lead Mumbai’s emerging team on England tour

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'

Kay Kay Menon says Himmat Singh from Special Ops 2 has 'always fought with grit & intellect'